Burbank takes part in National Night Out

Burbank residents came out in force for National Night Out on Tuesday along the Chandler Bikeway.
Attendees learned community safety tips and got to familiarize themselves with members of the Burbank Police Department.
The annual event is held across the country on the first Tuesday in August and is meant to help unify local law enforcement agencies with the communities they oversee.
National Night Out also acts as a reminder for residents to be more vigilant in their neighborhoods and keep their eyes open for any suspicious activities that may occur.