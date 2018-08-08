BURBANK LEADER

Advertisement

Burbank takes part in National Night Out

By
Aug 07, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Burbank takes part in National Night Out
This year's National Night Out, put on by Burbank Police Department, was well attended along the Chandler Bikeway. McGruff the Crime Dog spent time with Police Cadet Brendan Panosian on Tuesday. (Ross A. Benson)

Burbank residents came out in force for National Night Out on Tuesday along the Chandler Bikeway.

Attendees learned community safety tips and got to familiarize themselves with members of the Burbank Police Department.

Advertisement

The annual event is held across the country on the first Tuesday in August and is meant to help unify local law enforcement agencies with the communities they oversee.

National Night Out also acts as a reminder for residents to be more vigilant in their neighborhoods and keep their eyes open for any suspicious activities that may occur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement