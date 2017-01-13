Nickelodeon unveils new West Coast HQ in Burbank

Nickelodeon has spent the last 19 years in Burbank, developing and animating some of the cable network's most popular shows at its 72,000-square-foot facility. However, with the opening of a new, larger building, the company is looking to commit to the Media City for another two decades or more.

On Wednesday, officials from Burbank and Nickelodeon gathered at the company's campus on Olive Avenue to celebrate the grand opening of the network's new 200,000-square-foot, five-story complex that has updated workspaces and other amenities aimed at making the animation process more collaborative.

The complex also has a redesigned courtyard where the company can host events, an art gallery where employees and their friends can showcase their work, a café for employees and an additional three voice-over studios.

There are also plans to update the original studio, which opened in 1998.

Scattered across the campus are tribute pieces to classic and new Nickelodeon shows and employees who have worked on them. In the courtyard is a sculpture of Stimpy from "The Ren & Stimpy Show" in a Zen garden, stone benches etched with quotes and artwork from show creators and a New York City manhole cover that is a nod to the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Nickelodeon spokeswoman Ariana Urbont said there are also flag poles in the courtyard that will have banners featuring all of the animated and live-action shows in current production.

Butch Hartman, creator of "The Fairly OddParents" said there was nothing wrong with the original facility. However, the new amenities and setup make the campus "feel like being in a Mercedes."

Because the new facility is much larger, the Burbank site will become the main West Coast hub for Nickelodeon, and the company will consolidate its Santa Monica, Hollywood and Glendale offices into the Media City location, where more than 700 employees will work.

"Nickelodeon is a culture of communication, and so we do a lot of meetings," said Syma Zarghami, president of Nickelodeon group. "Meetings are ways for people to get work and move it forward in real time. By having everybody together, we will be able to move things quickly ... People are really happy to be down the hall from one another."

With the company continuing to grow, Zarghami said she is looking forward to seeing Nickelodeon form a better connection with children and the surrounding communities.

"I'm excited about being able to let Nickelodeon have a relationship with its audience off of television so that they'll keep coming back in a sort of virtual circle," she said.

