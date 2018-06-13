Osmond tapped to become Roosevelt’s next principal

After having served as principal at Redlands Kimberly Elementary School since 2013, Matthew Osmond is the new principal at Roosevelt Elementary School in the Burbank Unified School District.
Peter Knapick, Burbank Unified’s director of elementary education, introduced the 40-year-old Claremont resident during a school board meeting last week.
Osmond replaces Jennifer Meglemre, who is leaving after seven years at Roosevelt to become principal at Jordan Middle School.
His official start date will be July 1, though Osmond is expected to work with the district before that.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Burbank community and, in particular, the Roosevelt site,” said Osmond, who is expecting to move to Pasadena.
“I’ve done about as much research as I can on the school, as far as what you can do online, and I’m very much looking forward to getting into the building and spending some time really getting to know the school over the summer and then meeting and working with everyone in the fall,” he added.
Osmond spent 18 years with the Redlands Unified School District, has taught at the elementary level and served time as an administrator in the elementary- and middle-school ranks.
The move to Burbank was one as much about opportunity as it was practicality.
“The area [was important],” Osmond said. “My wife works in Pasadena and, for a long time, I’ve been wanting to be able to live and work [near] the same community. Right now, we live in Claremont and split. I drive east to Redlands and she comes west to Pasadena and both of us wanted to live and work [near] the same community.”
When asked what made him a good fit, Osmond felt that Burbank was comparable to where he’s already worked.
“It’s very similar to the school and district where I’m coming from,” Osmond said. “It’s a very tight-knit, close, supportive community and that Roosevelt, in particular, has an incredibly supportive parent community.”
Osmond, who earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Cal State San Bernardino, received an immediate endorsement from Linda Walmsley, a Roosevelt icon and longtime kindergarten teacher.
Walmsley handed Osmond a black and gold Roosevelt Elementary baseball cap with the school’s bear logo in the middle during his introduction to the school board.
“I’m someone that loves Roosevelt, and I think you should put the Roosevelt hat on and become part of our team,” Walmsley said. “Have a great year and a great school.”
That gesture was enough of a stamp of approval for at least one board member.
“I’m a proud former bear, but I will defer to Ms. Walmsley,” board member Steve Ferguson said. “Once you’re welcomed by Ms. Walmsley, you’re pretty much in the club. So, welcome to Roosevelt.”