Burbank police respond to overdose call, arrest man on suspicion of narcotics and firearm possession

By
Sep 28, 2018 | 2:35 PM
While responding Sept. 18 to reports of a drug overdose in Burbank, police arrested a man in connection to the incident who was reportedly in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun. (Burbank Leader)

A reported heroin overdose last week led Burbank police to arrest a Glendale man after they found him in possession of drugs and a loaded handgun.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Tujunga Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 18 after receiving word of a man not breathing.

While the man was being treated by paramedics, police questioned two other people who were said to be his acquaintances.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said officers believed the 36-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle with the other two when he overdosed on heroin.

He added that drug paraphernalia was found on the ground near the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the car uncovered heroin, methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and a loaded handgun.

The car’s owner, 24-year-old Karo Zhamkochyan of Glendale, was taken into custody.

He was booked on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics while in possession of a loaded firearm and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.

Green said the man who suffered the overdose was transported to a hospital and survived.

