Overheating battery leads to hazmat situation at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank

Firefighters were called to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank Thursday morning after an overheated battery began to emit fumes inside a building.
Burbank firefighters were called to the studio around 8:50 a.m. and were able to contain the fumes. Simone McFarland, a spokeswoman for the city, said eight employees complained of experiencing minor symptoms from the incident and were treated at the scene.
The department's hazmat team tested the air inside the building and eventually cleared it for reentry.
