BURBANK LEADER

Advertisement

Overheating battery leads to hazmat situation at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank

By
Apr 12, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Overheating battery leads to hazmat situation at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank
Eight employees at Walt Disney Studios complained of being affected by an overheated battery emitting fumes Thursday morning, authorities said. (Burbank Leader)

Firefighters were called to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank Thursday morning after an overheated battery began to emit fumes inside a building.

Burbank firefighters were called to the studio around 8:50 a.m. and were able to contain the fumes. Simone McFarland, a spokeswoman for the city, said eight employees complained of experiencing minor symptoms from the incident and were treated at the scene.

Advertisement

The department's hazmat team tested the air inside the building and eventually cleared it for reentry.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

Advertisement
Advertisement