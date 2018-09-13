Rush hour traffic seizes up in Burbank after big rig overturns on 5 Freeway

An overturned big rig caused a traffic snarl on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Burbank late Thursday afternoon after it blocked an off-ramp and closed down one lane.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. before the Burbank Boulevard offramp on the southbound 5. One other vehicle, a sedan, was involved in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ernie Amaya.
He also mentioned the truck’s trailer was empty at the time of the incident.
Amaya said the occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As of 4:45 p.m. the truck was still blocking the offramp. The collision remains under investigation.