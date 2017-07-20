Pair of porch package thieves admitted to thefts, Burbank police say

Two Burbank men were sentenced to community service Wednesday after admitting to a pair of package thefts earlier this week in the city, police said.

Sometime around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Burbank Police Department received word of packages being stolen from two homes in the 600 block of South Griffith Drive, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the department.

A witness reported seeing a pair of men running away with the packages.

Officers tracked down two men who matched the witness’s description. According to Green, the men were out of breath when police caught them.

Sage Del Castillo and Angel Herrera, both 18, admitted to taking the packages and were taken into custody. Green said the packages were eventually recovered after being ditched by the two when they noticed the witness was following them.

An officer also found a GPS device in Herrera’s possession he admitted to taking from an unlocked car earlier that day, Green said.

The men pleaded no contest in court to two counts each of petty theft and receiving stolen property. Because of no previous criminal history, the two were sentenced to community service and informal probation — meaning they will not be required to report to or be supervised by a parole officer.

