Hollywood Burbank Airport officials see an 11.2% jump in passengers

The number of passengers traveling through Hollywood Burbank Airport continues to increase as officials reported an 11.2% jump this past November compared to the same month in 2015.

The airport handled 375,432 passengers in November, which was 37,860 more than in 2015 and 42,430 more than what officials had budgeted, said Mark Hardyment, the airport's director of governmental and environmental affairs during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Tuesday.

It is now the seventh consecutive month that the passenger statistics were better than the previous year and what officials has projected.

Southwest Airlines, the largest airline at Hollywood Burbank Airport, had a strong month, reporting 290,078 passengers in November, or 37,993 more than in November 2015. United Airlines also saw its numbers go up, reporting 22,567 passengers, or 2,977 more than the previous year.

Delta Air Lines had 8,672 passengers in November, or a 1,594 bump in passengers up over the year before. Alaska Airlines reported a slight increase in its statistics, with 33,445 passengers flying with the airline this past November, which was just 690 more than in November 2015.

American Airlines struggled in November, reporting 13,194 passengers, or 4,024 fewer than the previous year. JetBlue Airways also saw a slight dip, tallying 7,476 passengers in November, which was 265 fewer than November 2015.

Although passenger numbers continue to exceed what airport officials had expected, the airport's parking revenues are not growing.

Mary Tromp, the airfield's parking manager, said the airport made $1.64 million in November, which was about the same amount it made the same month in 2015.

The parking structure and Lot C showed a hike in traveler usage, while Lots A, E and G and the valet service all reported slight declines in November.

According to reports given to the authority by ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, there were 27,062 drop-offs made at the airport in November. On the other hand, the airport tallied 22,302 pick-ups inside its parking structure, Tromp said.

--

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio