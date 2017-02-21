Travelers take to rebranded Hollywood Burbank Airport

Hollywood Burbank Airport finished 2016 strong as it reported an 8.5% increase in passengers this past December compared to the same month in 2015.

The airfield handled 364,956 passengers in December, which was 28,721 more than in 2015 and 25,359 more than what officials had budgeted, said Mark Hardyment, the airport's director of governmental and environmental affairs during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Tuesday.

It is the eighth consecutive month that the passenger numbers exceeded the previous year's statistics and what officials had projected.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

At the end of 2016, Hollywood Burbank tallied about 4.14 million passengers, which was about 5% more than the previous year.

Southwest Airlines, the largest airline at Hollywood Burbank, had 285,753 passengers during the month, a bump of 33,329 over the previous year. United Airlines also saw its total go up, reporting 20,014 passengers, or 1,185 more than in 2015.

Also, Delta Air Lines had some improvement to its numbers, reporting 7,132 passengers in December, or 438 more than the previous year.

American Airlines did not fare so well during December, reporting with 12,055 passengers, or a 2,521 dip in passengers compared to December 2015. JetBlue Airways also struggled, tallying 6,870 passengers, or 1,388 fewer than the previous year.

Alaska Airlines saw a slight decrease in its numbers, reporting 33,132 passengers, or 1,287 fewer than in 2015.

Mary Tromp, the airport's parking manager, said parking revenue for December was roughly $1.45 million, which includes $62,949 from ride-sharing drivers picking up passengers inside the airfield's parking structure.

Tromp said that passenger pick-ups by ride-sharing drivers made up for about 73% of the transactions in the parking structure.

Additionally, the airport made $82,881 from ride-sharing drivers dropping off passengers at the curb.

--

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio