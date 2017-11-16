Burbank police honor slain officer

Burbank Police Officer Matthew Pavelka had only been on the job for less than a year when he was shot and killed during a routine stop in 2003.

Wednesday was the 14-year anniversary of his slaying and the Burbank Police Department marked the occasion with a special memorial ceremony in front of the station. With members of Pavelka’s family in attendance as well as two dozen police officers and city officials, two memorial wreaths were placed in front of the Guardians statue outside the station.

Pavelka and his partner, Officer Gregory Campbell, were in the middle of a routine traffic stop outside of the Burbank Ramada Inn when the occupants of the car fired upon the two.

Campbell was wounded while the 26-year-old Pavelka died in the exchange of gunfire.

Until that day, Burbank had not lost an officer in a shooting since 1920.

The second wreath placed in front of the statue was in honor of Deputy City Marshal Luther Colson, who was killed in the line of duty in 1914.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc