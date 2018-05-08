Tracking devices thwart thieves’ perfume heist, Burbank police say

GPS trackers attached to stolen perfume bottles helped Burbank police track down a pair of alleged thieves who reportedly burglarized a store on Sunday, according to authorities.
The Burbank Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab burglary at Ulta Beauty in the 1300 block of Victory Place just after midnight, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the department.
He said officers found the store's front window was shattered and a "substantial quantity of perfumes and fragrances [were] stolen from the store."
Some of the bottles were attached with GPS tracking devices, he said. Officers were soon able to locate the suspected thieves traveling in a vehicle on the 118 Freeway toward Reseda.
With help from the Los Angeles Police Department, Green said the car was stopped in the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park. A man and woman in the vehicle were detained, and officers allegedly found the stolen perfume bottles and several tools associated with burglaries.
The two were identified as 27-year-old Giovanni Lopez-Valencia and 33-year-old Mariel Miranda-Guerra, both from Reseda. They have been each charged with burglary and grand theft.
Green said the estimated value of the stolen perfume bottles was more than $19,000.
