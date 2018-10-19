Palmdale man arrested in petty theft at Burbank Spa and Garden

A Palmdale man who allegedly attempted to steal a purse from a local spa was arrested this week by Burbank police.
Jorge Salazar, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday night on suspicion of petty theft and possession of stolen property, according to a statement from the Burbank Police Department.
He is currently being held at Men’s Central Jail in downtown L.A. on $1,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Burbank police responded to the Burbank Spa and Garden at 2115 W. Magnolia Blvd. after receiving a report that an unattended handbag had just been stolen from the business by a man.
Salazar was last seen leaving the area on a bicycle. Shortly after, police spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near Edison Elementary and arrested Salazar near Myers and Chestnut streets.
Police found the victim’s purse and its contents near the area of the arrest.