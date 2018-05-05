Grand opening of permanent pickleball court slated for Monday

A grand-opening ceremony for a new permanent pickleball court in Burbank will be held at 8 a.m. Monday at Larry L. Maxam Memorial Park, 3715 W. Pacific Ave.
About 60 private donors contributed roughly $20,000 to convert a tennis court at the park into four permanent pickleball courts.
While the courts have been used regularly during the past month, Monday will be the grand-opening celebration.
Pickleball is a paddle sport, similar to a racquetball, that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.
Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net.
The sport shares features of other racquet sports, the dimensions and layout of a badminton court and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with some modifications.
Pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s as a children's backyard pastime but has become a popular and growing sport among all ages in the United States.
