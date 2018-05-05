BURBANK LEADER

Grand opening of permanent pickleball court slated for Monday

May 04, 2018 | 5:55 PM
Roland Sunga of Burbank reaches to hit the ball back into play on opening day of full-time pickleball courts at Larry Maxam Memorial Park on April 9. (Tim Berger / Burbank Leader)

A grand-opening ceremony for a new permanent pickleball court in Burbank will be held at 8 a.m. Monday at Larry L. Maxam Memorial Park, 3715 W. Pacific Ave.

About 60 private donors contributed roughly $20,000 to convert a tennis court at the park into four permanent pickleball courts.

While the courts have been used regularly during the past month, Monday will be the grand-opening celebration.

Pickleball is a paddle sport, similar to a racquetball, that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net.

The sport shares features of other racquet sports, the dimensions and layout of a badminton court and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with some modifications.

Pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s as a children's backyard pastime but has become a popular and growing sport among all ages in the United States.

