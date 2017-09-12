Burbank police investigate attempted robbery at bowling alley

Burbank police are investigating an early-morning break-in that occurred Tuesday at the Pickwick Bowl, where thieves are suspected of trying to rob an ATM.

Sometime around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress at the bowling alley located at 921 Riverside Drive. Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said officers saw two men fleeing from the rear of the building as they arrived.

Green said the officers chased after the men but lost sight of them. K-9 units and a police helicopter were brought in to conduct a search of the area. However, authorities were unable to locate the suspects.

The men had entered the bowling alley by forcing their way through the building’s front glass doors, Green said. An ATM inside appeared to have been the thieves’ target, but they were unsuccessful in stealing money from it.

Although the men were not caught, Green said evidence found at the scene will hopefully help detectives identify them.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Burbank police at (818) 238-3210.

