Burbank and Glendale police to go pink for breast cancer awareness

Residents in Burbank and Glendale may notice a slight difference next month in some of the police vehicles patrolling the streets.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and law enforcement agencies across the country will include pink on their vehicles and uniforms as part of the campaign.
The Burbank Police Department revealed its pink-wrapped Ford Explorer on Wednesday at Wrapix Imaging on West Palm Avenue.
“This is something that’s a very noble cause,” Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse said. “Law enforcement has been involved for about five years now, raising money for research, training and other types of activities associated with cancer.”
Adam Sumner, owner of Wrapix Imaging, said the project with Burbank police was “a cause that’s really near and dear to our heart” because his aunt passed away from breast cancer.
LaChasse said the department will be “very omnipresent” with the vehicle, displaying it at community events and in front of police headquarters when not in use.
“You’re going to see this car all over the city,” he said.
He hopes the effort will help people become more involved in breast cancer awareness and research.
The Glendale Police Department unveiled its pink-hued fleet earlier this month. One of the department’s Ford Explorers and five motorcycles will traverse the streets in Glendale clad in the color.
Department spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot said in addition to the special vehicles, pink police patches will be on sale from the Glendale Police Officers’ Assn., with proceeds donated to Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital for cancer research.
The $10 patches can be purchased by emailing gpoa@pacbell.net or by visiting the department’s front desk.
Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer to affect women, according to the U.S. Department of Health, and they have a one-in-eight chance of being diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.
Women are encouraged to get regularly screened for breast cancer and undergo mammograms to detect the disease early.