12-year-old pedestrian hurt after car collision near Burbank Porto's, police say

Burbank police are investigating a traffic collision in front of Porto’s Bakery and Café Sunday morning that left a 12-year-old boy injured.

The incident occurred around 9:35 a.m. when two cars collided at the intersection of West Magnolia Boulevard and North Hollywood Way. According to the Burbank Police Department, one of the vehicles then went up on a curb and onto the sidewalk in front of Porto’s entrance. However, it did not actually strike the building.

Police said the injured 12-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital. It is not known the extent of his injuries were or how he was injured.

