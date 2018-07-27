U.S. Postal Service swears in new Burbank postmaster

Burbank’s new postmaster wants to spread her hard-working attitude and commitment to the community and her employees.
Amber Pember was sworn in to her new position during a ceremony at the downtown Burbank post office at 135 E. Olive Ave. on Thursday, and she was congratulated by her colleagues.
Pember previously worked at the Wasco post office and held several positions while there, including postmaster, station manager, manager of post office operations and manager of customer-service operations.
Throughout the ceremony, many former and current colleagues spoke highly of Pember’s motivation to accomplish whatever she put her mind to, a trait she credits to her childhood.
“I’m one of four sisters, and I’m the baby of the family,” Pember said. “I think I had to survive in that situation … I just believe in doing the best job that you can.”
David Vance, a manager of post-office operations for the U.S. Postal Service and a friend of Pember’s, said the new postmaster knows what she wants to accomplish and always finds ways to achieve her goals.
“Burbank is fortunate to have her,” Vance said. “She cares about the community, the performance, her employees and the people that work with her.”
Maria Cazarez-Haas, acting manager of safety for the Postal Service’s Sierra Coastal district, said she remembers meeting Pember in 2006, at the start of Pember’s career at the Port Hueneme post office.
Though Pember was just a part-time carrier at the time, Cazarez-Haas said Pember did her job very well, sometimes making her colleagues “look bad.”
While she admired Pember’s drive and passion, Cazarez-Haas said her favorite characteristic of Pember’s is her ability to mentor her colleagues and employees.
“She isn’t selfish or a hoarder of knowledge,” Cazarez-Haas said. “She shares all of it again and again, as long as you want to learn. She may be harsh or plain-spoken and direct, but I just call that tough love.”
It is that same passion and dedication that Pember wants to bring to Burbank, Pember said.
She said she wants to retain employees and make sure that the level of service is at its best, as well as join the local chamber of commerce to become more active in Burbank.
“I want to get really involved in the community, which I think is something that’s been lacking here,” Pember said. “I’m excited and plan on staying for a while and getting involved with the city.”