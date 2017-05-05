New Providence St. Joseph CEO aims to address community needs

A 25-year veteran in healthcare administration recently joined the team at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank as its new chief executive.

Kelly Linden, 52, started her lead position at the hospital on Monday with the goal of getting to know the community, understand its needs and find the best way to provide services.

“This is a great organization, which has done incredible work for the community,” she said. “The things that we have in flight today are exciting. They are enhancements to the already incredible services. And so, for me, it is exciting to take us to an even more advanced state than we are today.”

Linden, a Pasadena resident, has spent the last four years at St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, which is now a part of the Providence St. Joseph Health group that was formed last year, and served as its executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Before that, she spent 15 years at Methodist Hospital in Arcadia, where she was chief operating officer.

Linden said she fell in love working in the healthcare field because she likes its challenges and cares about offering the best services.

“In particular, in not-for-profit healthcare, we are providing care for the community in a way that is truly seeking out what the community needs, how they need to have that care provided and doing it in a way with compassion,” she said.

She added that St. Joseph has been one of those hospitals at the forefront of bringing some of the best healthcare needs to Burbank and surrounding communities.

Linden said though she has been in her new position for only a few days, she is beginning to learn more about services the hospital provides and the areas where it can improve.

Even with the possible shake-up in national healthcare services, Linden said that St. Joseph will still be committed to meeting all the needs of the community.

“While healthcare remains challenging and may be challenging in the future, it’s our responsibility to find ways to partner and come together and better serve those communities,” she said. “We’ll see how that all comes about in the near term, but our mission remains the same.”

anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio