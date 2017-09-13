Elderly woman’s purse snatched at Burbank grocery store

Burbank police are searching for a suspected purse snatcher after a woman was caught on camera allegedly stealing the bag from an elderly woman in a Ralphs supermarket.

The incident occurred sometime around 10:45 on Tuesday as an 82-year-old woman was shopping in the Ralphs at 2600 W. Victory Blvd. Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said the woman was maneuvering through the store using a mobility scooter and kept her purse on its floorboard.

When the woman reached to grab something off a store shelf, a woman believed to be in her 20s came up from behind and took the bag.

Green said the suspect then left the store and fled the area in a white, four-door sedan. He said the vehicle had chrome rims and might have been an older model Lexus GS.

The woman’s purse — without credit cards, money or identification card — was found sometime later near the intersection of Buena Vista and Vanowen streets.

Police then discovered the woman’s credit cards were used to make purchases at a Target and a Lowe’s hardware store, Green said.

The suspect is described as black with brown hair, around 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 8 and weighing between 110 to 130 pounds. She could be seen in security footage wearing a black T-shirt with torn blue jeans and black leggings underneath.

Anyone with information may call Burbank police at (818) 238-3210.

Photo courtesy of Burbank Police Department Burbank police released this photo of the suspected getaway vehicle, a white, four-door sedan with chrome rims.

