Woman robbed in Burbank chases after suspect and detains him

A 26-year-old woman was the victim of a purse snatching in Burbank Wednesday evening when a 16-year-old boy allegedly pushed her to the ground and took her bag, police said.

The incident happened sometime around 4:50 p.m. while the woman was walking in the 1300 block of North Buena Vista Street, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.

After the male suspect stole the woman’s purse, she chased after him and, with the help of a bystander, was able to detain him near Jeffries Avenue and Frederic Street until officers arrived.

The teen, a Burbank resident, was arrested on suspicion of committing the robbery and was eventually released on a citation, according to Green. He is due in court sometime in October.

Meanwhile, the woman was able to recover her purse.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc