Firefighters on a quest for burn victims

A rally to raise money for burn survivors rolled through the Southland this week with members from the Burbank and Glendale fire departments participating.

Hosted by the nonprofit group Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors, the 20th annual Quest Rally ran from Tuesday to Friday with agencies across Southern California holding fundraisers to benefit local burn centers and foundations. The money raised will also be used to directly help burn survivors and their families.

Several stops were made throughout Glendale and Burbank, with the cities’ fire agencies taking part in the fundraising effort.

Photo by Ross A. Benson The founders of the nonprofit group Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors, from left, are retired Glendale Fire Battalion Chief Tom Propst, former Warner Bros. executive Bob Pincus and retired Glendale firefighter Bill Jensen. The founders of the nonprofit group Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors, from left, are retired Glendale Fire Battalion Chief Tom Propst, former Warner Bros. executive Bob Pincus and retired Glendale firefighter Bill Jensen. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

According to the nonprofit, the creation of the group and the rally was spurred in part by retired Glendale firefighter Bill Jensen.

Jensen, a Burbank resident, was one of six firefighters who were caught up in a firestorm while battling a massive wildfire in Calabasas in 1996.

The fire ended up consuming more than 4,000 acres. Jensen suffered burns on about 70% of his body. He was given only a 5% chance of survival by his doctors, according to nonprofit officials.

Jensen survived his injuries and, along with several other firefighters, established the Quest for Burn Survivors. Since its inception mroe than two decades ago, the organization has raised more than $2 million for burn victims.

