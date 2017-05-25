Burbank looks to raise rates on water and sewer services

In an effort to stay steps ahead of its deteriorating infrastructure, Burbank Water and Power is suggesting the city increase its water and sewer rates during the upcoming fiscal year.

Council members discussed with staff members from the city-owned utility and Public Works Department about why the rate hikes are necessary during a meeting on Tuesday.

The City council Members unanimously approved the first reading of the rate increase and are expected to make their final decision during a meeting on June 6.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, staff is proposing a 3.4% hike for water services as a way to pay for the rising costs of maintaining and operating the water lines, said Jorge Somoano, general manager of Burbank Water and Power.

The rate adjustment equates to a monthly jump of about $2.11 for the average single-family house using roughly about 12,000 gallons of water per month. Those using about 6,000 gallons per month can expect their bill to jump by about $1.46, according to a city staff report.

Somoano said revenue generated from the rate increase will be used to make repairs to the water infrastructure to minimize the number of pipe ruptures throughout the year and to maintain the level of service residents have come to expect from the city.

“What you want to do is try to get ahead of [any issues],” he said. “You’re not going to be perfect, but we’ve been maintaining great stats.”

Similarly, the public works staff said a 1% hike to the city’s sewer rates is necessary because costs of operation and maintenance keep going up. Also, the city of Los Angeles is raising its charges for sewage-treatment services, said Steve Walker, Burbank’s assistant public works director of wastewater systems.

Walker added that the increase would help pay for the rising cost of operating the city’s water-reclamation plant and for additional water studies.

Residents in an average single-family house in Burbank can expect to see their bill go up by about 24 cents per month, according to the staff report.

Eight residents submitted protests against the rate increases, claiming they are being punished for doing their part to conserve water during the recent drought.

Resident Juan Guillen objected to the hikes, saying that raising rates is not the way the city should be trying to balance its 2017-18 budget, in which the city is faced with a deficit of about $1 million.

He added that he did not want the city to try and compete with Glendale or Los Angeles, whose rates are higher than Burbank’s.

“Do not waste our money on wants,” Guillen said. “Pay attention to our needs. People come to Burbank for our roads, public service, public safety and our schools, not because we have the latest burger place or Gus’s Fried Chicken.”

