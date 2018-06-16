Man arrested for reported restraining-order violation, home catches fire

A man was arrested early Saturday morning for an alleged restraining-order violation in Burbank, causing the need to use a helicopter and K-9 unit in his apprehension and sparking a house fire, according to authorities.
At approximately 10:25 p.m. on Friday, Burbank police officers were dispatched to investigate the reported restraining-order violation at a house in the 1500 block of North Niagara Street, according to Lt. Claudio Losacco, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.
When they arrived, officers heard shots being fired, and a fire was observed at the house that eventually engulfed the structure.
Officers found three people in the house, and were able to evacuate them. None of them was injured, Losacco said.
The individuals confirmed that shots had been fired, and that the suspect was in the area.
Officers in an air-support helicopter observed the suspect attempting to flee, according to Losacco.
A perimeter was established.
The Burbank Police Department’s SWAT team and K-9 officers, with assistance from Glendale and Pasadena police departments, searched the area.
At approximately 3:15 a.m., on Saturday, the suspect was found in a backyard in the 1400 block of Catalina Street, Losacco said.
The suspect did not comply with officers’ directions, and a canine from the K-9 unit was deployed.
The suspect was taken into custody, and a firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene, according to Losacco.
No shots were fired by officers during this incident, Losacco said.
The suspect was transported for treatment of injuries suffered during his apprehension by the K-9 unit.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident may call the Burbank Police Department’s detective bureau at (818) 238-3210. To remain anonymous, call L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222