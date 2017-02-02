Trio of suspected gang members arrested in armed robbery of a Burbank Little Caesars

Three alleged gang members were arrested last Wednesday in connection with a late-December armed robbery at a Burbank pizza restaurant, police said.

The Burbank Police Department announced Thursday that 25-year-old Carlos Ramirez from North Hollywood, along with two minor males from Hollywood and Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of robbing the Little Caesars Pizza on 1009 W. Alameda Avenue the evening of Dec. 27.

One of the three had pointed a handgun at an employee as they forced their way into the store, according to Burbank Police Lt. Claudio Losacco.

“Once inside, the suspects demanded money from the register,” he said. “Before leaving, the suspects also stole the employee’s purse, wallet and cell phone.”

Shortly after the robbery the three used the employee’s credit card at a convenience store in Sun Valley, and sometime on Jan. 5, one of them attempted to use the worker’s identity to make a purchase in Glendale.

Local police were sent to the scene and discovered the employee’s ID and other related items in a car connected to the Jan. 5 incident, according to Losacco.

He said the car was also determined to be the getaway vehicle from the robbery.

A warrant was then served at Ramirez’s home where police found clothing that matched those worn during the robbery. They also recovered a handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine, Losacco said.

The three were booked for armed robbery and identity theft.

Ramirez is currently out on bail as he awaits his next court appearance.

