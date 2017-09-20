Mayor Rogers announces he has stage 4 liver cancer

Burbank Mayor Will Rogers announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and non-alcoholic cirrhosis.

“Like every one of us here today, I don’t know if I have another week or another five weeks,” Rogers said during a press conference on the steps of City Hall.

Though he has been diagnosed with these two serious conditions, Rogers, 60, said that he will continue to serve as mayor but will be attending fewer city activities.

“I feel like I’ve got so much left to give,” Rogers said after the conference. “I really enjoy it. I feel like I’m doing some good, and I would like to keep doing that.”

