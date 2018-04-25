Mourners share stories and laughs at Mayor Will Rogers' memorial service

About 200 friends, family members and local dignitaries gathered at the Castaway restaurant on Monday for a memorial service celebrating the life of Burbank Mayor Will Rogers, who died April 19 from stage 4 liver cancer and non-alcoholic cirrhosis.
The crowd frequently erupted into laughter as many speakers shared their stories of the late mayor, from his stint as an actor in the 1980s to his time as a columnist for the Burbank Leader.
His brother-in-law, Pete Smith, began the service with a message written by Rogers before his death, opining about his memorial.
Rogers joked in the message that only three people would attend, and he suspected that "one of [his] kids [would] likely be busy that day."
He went on to mention how religion should be addressed at the service, saying he "would welcome the silent prayers of any attendees," he said.
"I will ask, however, that sermonizing, biblical references and talk of a great afterlife that some say is awaiting us all be limited to those comments made by God him or herself," he said. "Should God appear personally and, supplying adequate identification in the form of a passport, credit card or driver's license, I would welcome God's words."
Marissa Desimone, who met Rogers in an improv comedy class, said he had a style of humor that could be "so quick and dry sometimes, [she would] miss the gag." Rogers could make people burst out laughing with just a look, she said.
"What I really loved is that, when he laughed, you knew you did good," she said. "It was almost overpowering."
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) said when he was an "aspiring elected official" 25 years ago, it was his job not to be mentioned in Rogers' column for the Leader. While the columns were well thought-out and researched, Schiff said they could also be brutal.
Rogers "knew where the bodies were buried or where the bodies should be buried," he said.
"It was a good week when I got that paper, went to the column and I wasn't there," he said. "It was an even better week when I looked at the column and my opponent was."
Burbank Vice Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy said Rogers was a vital force in the city, and his passing has left "a hole in our community and in all our hearts." She said Rogers didn't want to let the cancer define him.
"He made it clear that his commitment to Burbank remained, and he would serve [the city] as mayor and council member with dedication, passion and determination for as long as he possibly could," Gabel-Luddy said. "And he did."
