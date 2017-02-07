Burbank teens suspected of alleged assault

Burbank police made a pair of arrests in connection with an assault on two teenagers in late January, according to a statement released by police Tuesday.

Burbank residents Alejandro Puebla, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Lt. Claudio Losacco with the Burbank Police Department said the two are known gang members.

He said two teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, were walking near the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Shelton Street at around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 when they were reportedly confronted by four people — including Puebla and the 16-year-old. Puebla and the teen allegedly used handguns to threaten the teens.

The teenagers tried to run away from the group but were chased into an alley.

"At some point during the altercation, several gunshots were fired by the suspects," Losacco said. "Nobody was struck by gunfire, and the victims were not injured."

Security footage obtained by police reportedly shows Puebla and the 16-year-old threatening the teens, Losacco said.

Puebla was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office and is currently being held in lieu of $1-million bail. The 16-year-old has yet to be charged.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc