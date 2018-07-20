Proposed sales tax measure headed to November ballot

Cindy Giraldo, the city’s financial services director, said that although the city has taken many steps to address the issue — such as voters approving Measure T, which allows Burbank to continue moving no more than 7% of the electric sales — about $12.5 million for the upcoming 2018-19 fiscal year — from its city-owned utility to the General Fund, and implementing labor cost-saving initiatives — city officials would still not have enough money to address the projected funding shortfall of about $28 million by the 2022-23 fiscal year.