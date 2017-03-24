Rep. Schiff asks Congress to recognize Armenian Genocide

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) continues to press the U.S. Congress to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide in advance of the 102nd anniversary of the massacre of millions on April 24.

On Wednesday, Schiff and Rep. Dave Trott (R-Michigan) introduced a bipartisan resolution that recognizes the genocide of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire that spanned from 1915 to 1923 .The Ottoman Empire is modern-day Turkey.

“Over 100 years ago, the Ottoman Empire undertook a brutal campaign of murder, rape and displacement against the Armenian people that took the lives of 1.5 million men, women and children in the first genocide of the 20th century,” Schiff said in a statement. “Genocide is not a historic relic — even today hundreds of thousands of religious minorities face existential threat from ISIS in Syria and Iraq. It is therefore all the more pressing that the Congress recognize the historical fact of the Armenian Genocide and stand against modern-day genocide and crimes against humanity.”

Join the conversation on Facebook >> »

Trott, whose district in Michigan has a large population of Armenian people, was a co-sponsor alongside Schiff in introducing legislation last year to have former president Barack Obama recognize the genocide. Like Schiff, Trott has been working to have the U.S. government formally acknowledge the tragic event.

This year will be the ninth time, one for every congress since he was elected, that Schiff has brought forward legislation to commemorate the Armenian Genocide.

In 2007, Schiff had legislation with 212 co-sponsors that nearly passed on the House floor.

Trott said he was proud to be taking part in the effort.

“After over 100 years, it is long overdue that the United States government stand in solidarity with the Armenian people to officially recognize the genocide waged against their families a century ago,” Trott said in a statement. “I am honored to be able to represent such a vibrant Armenian population in southeast Michigan, and I will continue to fight for them in Congress.”

anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio