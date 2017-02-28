Frintner, Tabet take lead in race for two seats on Burbank school board

Steve Frintner, the first man to helm the Burbank Council PTA, took an early lead in a close race for two seats on the Burbank Unified School Board during a primary election on Tuesday, according to preliminary results.

By 9 p.m., Frintner had received 58.7% of votes, with 4,810 residents supporting him.

When reached by phone, Frintner, who was the only candidate backed by the Burbank Teachers Assn., said he was "dumfounded" by his clear and early lead as he watched the results at home.

"I'm excited at the prospect of being able to join the board and help our school district and our students," he said, adding that his message to voters resonated as a parent who has been involved in the PTA for years and wanted to offer his service to the board.

"They wanted to see a voice that sounded like theirs," he said.

He also spoke of his admiration for fellow candidates Charlene Tabet and Larry Applebaum and that the race was not hinged on negativity.

"All three of us really respect each other. We've worked together on different things over the years with projects I've volunteered with," he said. "I fully expect that to continue in the future."

Tabet, who was first elected to the board four years ago, won 57.5%, or 4,713 votes, according to the City Clerk's office.

"If they stand, I appreciate the support from the community, and I'll continue to do what I do," Tabet said of the results.

Meanwhile, 56.1% — or 4,596 residents — voted for Larry Applebaum, a 12-year member of the school board.

If Frintner and Tabet continue to have 50% of the vote plus 1 in the final tally, they automatically win the two open seats on the school board.

All three candidates participated in low-fundraising campaigns for the two open seats on the board.

Frintner had raised the most of the three, about $3,100, which included about $2,500 he lent himself, which he used to purchase lawn signs with a focus to make his name known to residents in his race against two incumbents.

Meanwhile, Tabet did not raise or spend any money on her campaign ahead of Tuesday's primary, while Applebaum said he would not accept or spend more than $2,000 on his campaign.

