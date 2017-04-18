Burbank skate park looks to ramp things up for 2017

Changes are afoot for the BMX and skate park in Valley Park in Burbank.

In an update given at a Parks and Recreation Board meeting Thursday, it was announced that the park’s facilities will receive a face-lift sometime this year and that there are plans to establish Internet access at the park for employees.

Noah Altman, a recreation coordinator overseeing teen programming in the city’s parks department, said having Internet access will help the park’s employees provide better customer service and a more efficient way of registering people at the park.

It currently costs $3 per day for Burbank residents to access the park and $5 for nonresidents. Annual passes can be purchased for $50 for local residents or $60 if you live outside the city. The park itself can also be rented out for several hours, costing anywhere from $150 to $260.

Last year, the park brought in around $16,413 from a combination of snack sales as well as access and rental fees. More than 4,000 people visited the park in 2016.

