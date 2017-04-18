BREAKING NEWS
COMPANY TOWN
Bill O'Reilly is officially out at Fox News, replaced by Tucker Carlson
Times Community News Burbank Leader News

Burbank skate park looks to ramp things up for 2017

Andy Nguyen
Contact Reporter

Changes are afoot for the BMX and skate park in Valley Park in Burbank.

In an update given at a Parks and Recreation Board meeting Thursday, it was announced that the park’s facilities will receive a face-lift sometime this year and that there are plans to establish Internet access at the park for employees.

Noah Altman, a recreation coordinator overseeing teen programming in the city’s parks department, said having Internet access will help the park’s employees provide better customer service and a more efficient way of registering people at the park.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

It currently costs $3 per day for Burbank residents to access the park and $5 for nonresidents. Annual passes can be purchased for $50 for local residents or $60 if you live outside the city. The park itself can also be rented out for several hours, costing anywhere from $150 to $260.

Last year, the park brought in around $16,413 from a combination of snack sales as well as access and rental fees. More than 4,000 people visited the park in 2016.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

Copyright © 2017, Burbank Leader
73°