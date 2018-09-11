BURBANK LEADER

Vehicle windows smashed while in Burbank parking structures

Sep 11, 2018 | 1:40 PM
Three cars were parked in a public structure near the Islands on Orange Grove Avenue, while two others were in a connecting structure. (Burbank Leader)

Five cars were the target of window-smash burglaries Sunday evening in two adjacent parking structures in Burbank.

Three of the cars were parked in a public structure near the Islands restaurant at 101 E. Orange Grove Ave., while the remaining two were in a connecting structure, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.

He said the burglaries occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. and midnight.

While three of the victims said nothing was stolen, the other two said a purse and some personal documents were taken from their vehicles.

The thefts remain under investigation.

Although downtown Burbank has seen a recent decline in vehicle burglaries, Green said motorists should take caution when leaving their vehicles and secure their valuables out of plain view.

