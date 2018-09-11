Vehicle windows smashed while in Burbank parking structures

Five cars were the target of window-smash burglaries Sunday evening in two adjacent parking structures in Burbank.
Three of the cars were parked in a public structure near the Islands restaurant at 101 E. Orange Grove Ave., while the remaining two were in a connecting structure, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.
He said the burglaries occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. and midnight.
While three of the victims said nothing was stolen, the other two said a purse and some personal documents were taken from their vehicles.
The thefts remain under investigation.
Although downtown Burbank has seen a recent decline in vehicle burglaries, Green said motorists should take caution when leaving their vehicles and secure their valuables out of plain view.