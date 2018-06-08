Southwest to offer nonstop flights to Chicago, Houston from Burbank soon

Southwest Airlines will be offering two new flights — one to the Midwest and another to Texas — at Hollywood Burbank Airport in the fall.
Starting Nov. 4, travelers can take a daily nonstop flight Sunday to Friday from Burbank to Chicago Midway International Airport. Additionally, Southwest will offer daily nonstop flights Sunday to Friday to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.
The news comes off the heels of an announcement made by JetBlue Airways in April that it will be offering nonstop flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport from Hollywood Burbank Airport in September.
For the past three years, Hollywood Burbank has been trying to increase ridership among those living east of the Colorado Rockies.
Passenger numbers have significantly increased over the past year and a half since airport officials embarked on a rebranding of the facility and a marketing campaign.