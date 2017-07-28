Pasadena-based mental health agency to provide more direct on-site support for Magnolia Park students

A Pasadena-based mental health agency will provide more direct on-site educational support services for special-needs students enrolled at Magnolia Park School for the upcoming school year.

The Burbank Unified School District contracted with Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services during a board meeting last week to provide services at Magnolia Park, which offers enrollment for elementary through high school students with significant behavioral and emotional challenges.

Hathaway-Sycamores will also provide assistance in students’ homes, if needed, according to a staff report.

According to the agency’s website, services offered include outpatient and school-based mental health services, wraparound/in-home services, psychiatric services, psychological testing, after-school tutoring and grief counseling.

Hathaway-Sycamores’ services will not exceed $196,900 annually, according the staff report. Costs will be shared among the Burbank, Glendale and La Cañada unified school districts.

The three districts, which all send students to Magnolia Park, are part of a regional group known as the Foothill Special Education Local Plan Area, or Selpa. The group helps provide services for special-needs students within its boundaries.

Last year, Magnolia Park School served 18 students, according to the California Department of Education.

Burbank Unified previously contracted with Hathaway-Sycamores on an individual basis, and the district expects it will better serve students as its primary provider.

