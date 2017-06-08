Special Olympics ‘Flame of Hope’ makes its way through Burbank and Glendale

About two dozen officers from the Burbank and Glendale police departments were clad in blue athletic shirts, shorts and running shoes Wednesday afternoon as they carried the Special Olympics torch through the streets of both cities for the 2017 Summer Games.

It’s been an annual tradition since the 1980s for law-enforcement agencies across the United States to carry and escort the “Flame of Hope” for the Special Olympics. The torch run through Los Angeles County began on Monday.

The Burbank Police Department’s leg of the run started near the city’s border with Toluca Lake, and runners were escorted by several motorcycle officers as they made the nearly 6-mile trek to the border with Glendale. Officers were cheered on during their run by passing motorists honking their horns and people shouting from the sidewalks.

“It’s always good to have the opportunity to come out and support these athletes,” Burbank Police Lt. JJ Puglisi said. “It’s just very inspirational to see all they’re willing to go out and do and persevere and sacrifice.”

Puglisi said he’s been taking part in the torch run for “five or six” years and added that the best part is when Special Olympics athletes join officers on the jog.

“We’re just blessed to have the opportunity to participate in this with Special Olympics,” he said.

Nearing the end of their route, members of the Burbank procession took the torch down Glenoaks Boulevard toward Alameda Avenue and into the waiting hands of a dozen officers from the Glendale Police Department.

The officers then headed down Glenoaks with the torch on their trek through the streets of Glendale.

Sgt. Traci Fox said she’s participated in four torch runs with Glendale and has a relative who participates in the Special Olympics.

“You definitely feel a lot of pride that you’re connecting with the athletes,” she said. “Being able to partner with [the athletes] and doing something with them that makes them feel special and good as well … it’s nice to give back like that.”

Fox said each of the officers takes a turn holding the torch, sometimes co-holding it with athletes. There is also a Special Olympics flag that each department carries on their part of the run.

“It’s one of the events that a lot of us look forward to every year,” she said.

The Southern California Special Olympics will be held from June 10 to 11 at Cal State Long Beach. The event is free and open to the public.

