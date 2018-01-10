Glendale man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2016 stabbing that led to fatal crash in Burbank

A Glendale man pleaded no contest in court Wednesday to a stabbing that resulted in a fatal car crash in Burbank in 2016.

Haroution Stepanyan, 25, was sentenced to four years in prison after conceding to a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury in the commission of a felony, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The charge stems from a Dec. 9, 2016, road rage incident where Stepanyan got into an argument with the driver of a minivan less than a mile away from the Burbank Police Department’s headquarters. The driver was stabbed during the argument, and he attempted to leave the area in a minivan.

The vehicle traveled for less than a mile before crashing into 52-year-old Rodolfo Tan, who was standing at a bus stop near San Fernando Boulevard and Olive Avenue. Tan was extracted from underneath the minivan and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Stepanyan was eventually taken into custody for the stabbing last March after he was identified from surveillance footage that captured that road rage incident, authorities said.

He was originally charged with the murder of Tan in addition to the stabbing, according to the district attorney's office. However, a judge dismissed the murder charge last July.

