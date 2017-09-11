Burbank man suspected of DUI charged in death of Disney employee

A Burbank man suspected of driving under the influence was charged this week in the death of a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last Thursday as she was walking to work.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged 37-year-old Stergios Economos with one count each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury. It’s also alleged by the district attorney’s office he inflicted great bodily injury on two people.

The charges stem from the death of 64-year-old Michelle Landes, who was using a marked crosswalk near Alameda Avenue and Lincoln Street when she was struck and killed by a vehicle. Landes was walking to Walt Disney Studios, where she worked as an executive assistant in the company’s legal department.

The district attorney’s office alleged Economos drove his vehicle through a red light, striking Landes. He then reportedly crashed into a car, injuring its driver.

Landes was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The Burbank Police Department initially detained Economos and an unidentified passenger who was riding with him at the time, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the department. The passenger was eventually released.

Economos faces a maximum of more than 11 years in prison and is held in lieu of $1-million bail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Burbank police at (818) 238-3100.

