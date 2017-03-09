Teens cited for starting trash can fires at Stough Park Nature Center in Burbank

Two teenagers were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of setting a series of trash can fires at the Stough Park Nature Center in Burbank, authorities say.

The pair, two boys who are 16 and 17, are said to have started five fires between November 2016 and February 2017. Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the fires were contained to restrooms at the nature center.

“There was no structural damage to the Stough Park Nature Center or surrounding area, but the trash cans did suffer minor damage,” he said.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Green said a witness to one of the fires was able to provide police with a partial license plate number to police, which lead officers to the pair. The two were taken into custody on Monday and subsequently confessed to lighting the fires.

They were issued citations and released to their parents, according to Green.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc