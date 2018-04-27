Burglary suspect hid in building for entire day before being caught, Burbank police say

An Inglewood man suspected of committing several commercial burglaries in Burbank last week was arrested after he was found hiding in the building he allegedly burglarized, police say.
At around 8 a.m. on April 20, the Burbank Police Department responded to reports of multiple burglaries in a commercial building in the 100 block of East Olive Avenue, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the department.
He said the building houses several businesses, and eight offices had been ransacked.
It was believed the same person had committed the crimes, he said.
Sometime around 2:40 p.m., police received a call from someone in the building while a burglary was in progress, and they said the suspect was still inside. Officers soon arrived and made contact with the man, who refused to leave the building.
"After several warnings, a police canine was deployed into the business for the purpose of assisting officers in apprehending the suspect," Green said. "The police canine bit the suspect, providing control over his movements to allow police officers to enter and safely handcuff him."
The man was then identified as 40-year-old Nathan Hall.
Green said Hall was on parole for burglary, and investigators believe he hid in the building the entire day, even while police were there in the morning.
"It was reported that he was hiding in the ceiling or the air vents," he said.
Hall was charged with eight counts of commercial burglary by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office and is being held in lieu of $415,000 bail.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc