BURBANK LEADER

Fire that destroyed car may be arson, Burbank police say

By
Jul 24, 2018 | 12:10 PM
Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed one vehicle in the 1400 block of Broadway in Burbank last Monday. (Burbank Leader)

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a car in Burbank last Monday.

The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway after a Toyota Sienna burst into flames. Authorities with the Burbank police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the police department, said a witness spotted a suspicious person standing near the vehicle before it caught fire. However, the person was not found, and it’s unknown if they had any connection to the incident.

Sometime after the flames were extinguished, arson investigators found evidence of an exterior accelerate near the vehicle that may have contributed to the fire.

No other vehicles were destroyed, Green said.

The case remains under investigation.

