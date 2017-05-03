Downtown Burbank closes amid brief bomb scare

Businesses surrounding a Starbucks in downtown Burbank were evacuated late Tuesday evening after police received word of a suspicious item on a patio table outside the coffee shop.

A call came in shortly before 10 p.m. regarding an item left at the Starbucks located at 300 N. San Fernando Blvd. According to Burbank Police Sgt. Celia Hawver, the item had been unattended for an extended period of time and had some type of copper wiring on its outside, which prompted an employee at the shop to inform police.

“[The person said] it was just suspicious, and it had been sitting out there with no one around,” Hawver said.

A cordon was setup around the coffee shop, and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's bomb squad were called in to assist with the item, according to Hawver.

Residents took to social media to voice their displeasure about the incident and the subsequent response by authorities.

At around 11:45 p.m., the item was deemed safe, and the area surrounding the Starbucks was reopened. Hawver said no one was injured during the incident.

It is unknown who left the item or what’s inside it. The incident remains under investigation.

