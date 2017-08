A 7-year-old girl had to be rescued from a swing set at a Burbank park Wednesday afternoon after she became trapped in one of the swings.

The girl reportedly became stuck in a seat meant for infants at Mountain View Park.

Firefighters from the Burbank Fire Department soon arrived on scene and were able to free the girl from the swing by cutting her out of the seat.

