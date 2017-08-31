Burbank police warn truck drivers to protect their tailgates

Burbank police are asking truck owners to be vigilant as the department has seen a recent uptick in thefts of tailgates from pickup trucks.

The majority of tailgate thefts have been from Toyota trucks from 2011 to 2014, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green, spokesman for the department. He said at least six thefts were reported in the last 10 days.

It’s unknown what led to the recent spike, but Green said there is a huge black market for them.

Tailgates can be removed easily if they are not equipped with a special lock. Replacing a tailgate can cost upwards of $3,000.

He also said they are difficult to recover and return because they are not marked with any sort of identification number.

As a way to prevent theft, Green said truck owners should purchase locks for their tailgates and etch identifying information onto them to be used in the event they’re stolen. Trucks should also be parked inside a garage or in a way that prevents someone from opening the tailgate, he said.

Neighborhoods where tailgate thefts have occurred include the 100 block of Grinnell Drive, the 1900 block of North Rose Street and the 900 block of North Orchard Drive.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Burbank police at (818) 238-3210.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc