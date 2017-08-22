Target Express store proposed for Magnolia Park

A Target Express store, which would be smaller than a traditional Target location, is proposed for a site in the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank, according to a city staff report.

The project, proposed at 1033 N. Hollywood Way, does not require any planning entitlements to operate in the building, which used to be an Akron store until the 1980s. Most recently, it was used for post-production editing and offices, the report states.

“The trade area of the store is designed to attract customers from the surrounding neighborhood, not the wider regional area typical of a traditional Target store,” according to the report.

The proposed 24,870-square-foot Target Express is said to be about 16.5% of the full-sized Target at the Empire Center. Though the store is smaller, there have been concerns regarding the number of parking spaces for the project, the report states.

Because Target is moving into an existing building and is not changing the zoning of the property or its use, the company has been grandfathered in for non-conforming parking at the building, meaning it only needs 3.3 parking spaces per 1,000 square feet of the site’s footprint.

Target officials have told the city that they are not intending to increase the square footage of the building.

The company was planning to have a Starbucks counter inside the store, but having the coffee retailer there would have changed the use of the property, and Target opted to remove that from its proposal, according to the report.

