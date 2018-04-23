3 missing Bakersfield men found in Burbank car were shot to death, coroner says

Three men whose bodies were found in an abandoned car in Burbank on April 17 all died from gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said Monday.
Jan Carlos Amiama, 21, his brother Lucas Josh Amiama, 23, and Carlos Elias Lopez, 32, were reported missing from the Bakersfield area the previous weekend before their bodies were found in a Burbank industrial park. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office said the three died from multiple gunshot wounds to head and ruled their deaths as homicides.
Their bodies were discovered just after 7 a.m. April 17 in the 1300 block of South Varney Street after a parking officer responded to a complaint about a Jeep Patriot that had not been moved in a while.
Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the Burbank Police Department, said the officer noticed an odor coming from the car and saw a person inside who appeared to be dead.
Investigators immediately deemed the deaths "highly suspicious," Green said.
According to the Amiama brothers' family, the three men were on their way to a Riverside home before they went missing.
By late last week deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department obtained a search warrant for a home in the 5200 block of Stone Avenue where the men were said to have gone.
Enough evidence was found in the home to suggest a crime involving the three men had taken place there, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.
