To meet demand, Burbank Temporary Aid Center holds toiletry drive

A toiletry drive is being held this summer to benefit the Burbank Temporary Aid Center.

Donations of items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, mouthwash and deodorant are accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The center, which provides services for the homeless, receives about 40 requests a day from families needing basic hygiene products, according to center officials.

The center is located at 1304 W. Burbank Blvd. People making donations should go to the back driveway at the center.

For more information, call Edward Stapleton at (818) 848-2822, Ext. 107, or Kathleen Doheny at (818) 209-0464.

