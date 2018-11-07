Man caught with fake license after trying to sell almost-new car at Burbank dealership, police say

A Santa Clarita man claiming to own a tow-truck company was arrested in Burbank last Thursday after allegedly trying to sell a vehicle he said was abandoned at his business.
Cheche Momodu, 36, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and forging or possessing a public seal after reportedly trying to sell a vehicle at a local Carmax while using an Alabama driver’s license.
Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said Momodu told the dealership representatives that he was trying to sell the car on behalf of someone else. However, employees became suspicious of the sale as the car was a 2018 Dodge Durango.
A check of the license he used uncovered that it was fake, and police were called to the business.
Momodu reportedly told officers he owns a tow-truck business in Los Angeles, and he was trying to get rid of the vehicle because it had been abandoned at his tow yard for several months, according to Green. He was eventually taken into custody.
Green added there are procedures and laws in place for tow yards to get rid of abandoned vehicles, including putting them up for auction.
It’s unknown where the car Momodu was trying to sell came from, and the case remains under investigation.