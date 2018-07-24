Reckless driving leads to drug arrest in Burbank traffic stop, police say

A Sherman Oaks man was arrested in Burbank on Thursday after police allegedly found him in possession of a large amount of drugs and money, according to authorities.
William David Kragthorpe, 54, was driving near the intersection of Olive and Verdugo avenues around 10:20 p.m. when he was stopped on suspicion of reckless driving. Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said a search of the car uncovered a large amount of narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
He said there were also several different prescription medications including Oxycodone. A large sum of money was recovered from the vehicle but Green declined to disclose the exact dollar amount.
“Based on the amount of narcotics found, police officers form the opinion that Mr. Kragthorpe was in possession of the drugs for the purpose of transporting and selling,” he said. “He was booked for possessing illegal narcotics with the intent to sell them in addition to reckless driving.”
Kragthorpe is currently out on bail.