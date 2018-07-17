Traffic stop yields arrest of suspected drug dealer, Burbank police say

A Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics with the intent to sell after he was stopped by Burbank police earlier this month, authorities said.
Daniel Covino, 60, was driving near Olive and Alameda avenues on July 7 around 8:30 p.m. when he was pulled over for a traffic violation. Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said an officer searched Covino’s vehicle and found “several small bags containing methamphetamine as well as small bags containing numerous prescription narcotic pills.”
The officer also uncovered packaging materials and items that Green said were commonly associated with the selling and transporting of illegal drugs.
Covino was taken into custody and held in lieu of $40,000 bail.