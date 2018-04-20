BURBANK LEADER

Man hospitalized after stepping in front of train at Burbank Metrolink station, police say

By
Apr 19, 2018 | 5:55 PM
A man was hit by a train at the Downtown Burbank Metrolink station just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. (Burbank Leader)

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a train struck a pedestrian at the Downtown Burbank Metrolink station early Thursday evening.

The collision occurred around 5:05 p.m. when a man stepped in front of Train 150 of the Ventura County Line traveling toward Los Angeles. The man survived the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Chris Gutierrez, a spokesman for Metrolink, said no injuries were reported aboard the train.

It's not known why the man stepped in front of the train, and the incident remains under investigation.

